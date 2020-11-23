Spectrum Health talks COVID-19 and Thanksgiving

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s Thanksgiving week but so many of us are not exactly in the holiday spirit. We are seeing a rise in hospitalizations and COVID positivity rates are on the increase, so there’s an urgent effort to keep everyone safe on Thanksgiving.

Each week, we’ve been talking with Dr. Darryl Elmouch from Spectrum Health – he’s back again to talk about the holidays and how to stay safe!

>>>Take a look!

Visit Spectrum Health’s COVID-19 Resource Center for more information.

Sponsored by Spectrum Health.