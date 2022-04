GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – April is Autism Awareness Month and in 2021, the CDC reported that 1 in 44 children in the US are diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder. Heidi Draft-Peppin, is a Social Work Care Manager from Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and she’s also a mom of two boys who have autism. She’s not only an expert from the Children’s Hospital, but also a parent advocate as well.

For more resources, visit AutismAllianceOfMichigan.org.

Sponsored by Spectrum Health.