Spectrum Health raises awareness for congenital heart defects

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – February is a special month of awareness for heart health and is designed to help raise awareness for those born with or living with heart defects. Dr. Joseph Vettukattil and Dr. Marcus Haw, co-directors for the Congenital Heart Center at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital stopped by to tell us more.
The Congenital Heart Center at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital specializes in diagnosing and treating all congenital heart conditions, regardless of age. It’s the only program in West Michigan of its kind and one of the few centers in the country that can offer seamless transition of care as patients mature into adulthood.
Congenital Heart Center
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
25 Michigan St. NE
Phone 616.267.9150
