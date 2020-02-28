Spectrum Health raises awareness for congenital heart defects

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – February is a special month of awareness for heart health and is designed to help raise awareness for those born with or living with heart defects. Dr. Joseph Vettukattil and Dr. Marcus Haw, co-directors for the Congenital Heart Center at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital stopped by to tell us more.

The Congenital Heart Center at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital specializes in diagnosing and treating all congenital heart conditions, regardless of age. It’s the only program in West Michigan of its kind and one of the few centers in the country that can offer seamless transition of care as patients mature into adulthood.

Everett continues to beat the odds and complete goals that doctors said he might not complete. “He goes at his own pace, but we are perfectly fine with that,” Danielle said. “We keep setting new goals and he just keeps hitting them,” Nick said. (Taylor Ballek | Spectrum Health Beat)

Congenital Heart Center

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

25 Michigan St. NE

Phone 616.267.9150

