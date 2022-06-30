GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – June is Pride Month and at Spectrum Health, many physicians are specializing in providing safe and affirming care to LGBTQIA populations here in West Michigan. Spectrum Health has even received a special “Safe and Affirming” designation recognized nationally!

Here to tell us more about what they have to offer are Dr. Christopher Palazzo, a primary care physician here in Grand Rapids, as well as Dr. Lisa Lowery, section Chief of Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine at Spectrum Health.

SpectrumHealth.org/Pride

Sponsored by Spectrum Health.