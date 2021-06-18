Spectrum Health Orthopedics talks orthopedic advancements and joint replacement surgery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you are suffering with painful and debilitating arthritis in a hip, knee or shoulder joint, it might be time to consider joint replacement surgery.

Spectrum Health has a long history of excellence in helping patients with joint pain improve their mobility and quality of life and in many cases it doesn’t require an overnight stay in the hospital. Here to talk about advancements in joint replacement surgery is Dr. Chris Sherry from Spectrum Health Orthopedics.

