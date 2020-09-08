Spectrum Health Orthopedics resumes total joint replacement surgeries

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Now that hospitals and medical centers have resumed some sense of normalcy, elective surgeries are taking place once again. At Spectrum Health Orthopedics, that means that total joint replacement surgeries have resumed. Some of them are even done on an outpatient basis.

Here to talk about joint replacement surgery is Dr. Chris Sherry from Spectrum Health Orthopedics.

Spectrum Health Joint Replacement

616-267-8860
SpectrumHealth.org/Orthopedics

Sponsored by Spectrum Health.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon