Spectrum Health opens first of its kind Advanced Primary Care program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re 64 or older and managing multiple health issues every day with multiple prescriptions and appointments, Spectrum Health has a new advanced primary care program made especially for you!

With us today is Dr. Christopher Barnes, an internal medicine physician at Spectrum Health, who can tell us more about this exciting care option – the first and only of its kind in West Michigan.

Spectrum Health Advanced Primary Care

2332 Alpine Ave NW – Grand Rapids

616-391-9536

SpectrumHealth.org/MoreCare

Sponsored by Spectrum Health.