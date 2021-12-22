Spectrum Health offers Tytocare, an easy-to-use virtual exam kit for patients

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden appears determined to return to the negotiating table with Sen. Joe Manchin, the holdout Democrat who effectively tanked the party's signature $2 trillion domestic policy initiative with his own jarring year-end announcement.

But Republicans are voicing greater confidence now that they can beat back much of what they don't like in the package. “As we ended the year, it looks to me like they couldn’t swallow the spinach," Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Senate Republican leader, said Wednesday of the Democrats.