Spectrum Health offers Tytocare, an easy-to-use virtual exam kit for patients

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Virtual visits with health care providers have gotten much more sophisticated over the past several years. Spectrum Health is taking another step in that direction to offer an easy-to-use virtual exam kit for patients. Here from Spectrum Health to talk about the devices and the technology are Dr. Rima Shah, who is Department Chief of Primary Health, and Jared Cowan, Director of Operations for Virtual Health.
Tytocare
$149 – pair with Spectrum Health app and receive a $50 Amazon gift card
SpectrumHealth.org/Tytocare
Sponsored by Spectrum Health.