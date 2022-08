GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today is International Overdose Awareness Day, a day set aside to raise awareness and commemorate those who have lost their lives. Dr. Colleen Lane, the Medical Director of Addiction Medicine at Spectrum Health West Michigan here to talk about the programs they offer.

Spectrum Health West Michigan Addiction Resources

Adults: 616-447-5820

Children: 616-267-2830

More information & resources

Sponsored by Spectrum Health West Michigan.