GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) In observation of National Vascular Disease Awareness Month, BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan is offering free vascular and vein screenings throughout the month of September. The purpose of this observation is to raise awareness about vascular diseases and provide support for those living with the conditions. Here to tell us more about vascular diseases, their risk factors, and how to be checked for them is BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan vascular surgeon Dr. Eanas Yassa.

Vascular disease refers to any condition that affects your circulatory system, which includes the arteries and veins throughout your body. Individuals of all ages, genders, and races are at risk for developing vascular diseases, but certain risk factors can increase your risk of having a problem. Age, family history of vascular disease, obesity, sedentary lifestyle, and underlying health conditions such as type 2 diabetes all increase your risk for developing one of these conditions.

Examples of vascular diseases include:

o Arterial diseases, such as peripheral artery disease, renal artery disease, popliteal entrapment syndrome, and carotid artery disease

o Venous disease, including varicose veins, spider veins, and chronic venous insufficiency

o Blot clots, including pulmonary embolism and deep vein thrombosis

o Aortic aneurysm

o Blood clotting disorders

o Lymphedema

What can happen if these conditions are left undiagnosed or untreated? Vascular diseases can lead to complications if they aren’t treated. Some may require immediate treatment (such as an aortic aneurysm) while others can slowly worsen over time. Regardless, any disease that impacts the health and function of your veins or arteries should be taken seriously.

If you have an issue with your arteries, veins or circulatory system or are suffering from a chronic wound that won’t heal, Spectrum Health is here to help. They use innovative technology to provide individualized care from diagnosis to treatment. Their team participates in clinical trials and research studies in many areas of vascular and endovascular procedures.

Knowing you are at risk is an important first step. Spectrum Health offers free screenings that quickly and painlessly check for different types of vascular and vein conditions. Spectrum Health is offering free vascular screenings throughout the month of September.



Vascular screening @ 4069 Lake Drive on September 16 and 28

Vein screening @ 4069 Lake Drive on September 19

Vascular & vein screenings @ 1845 Holton Road in Muskegon on September 29

Call 616.391.VASC to schedule your free screenings.

Sponsor: Spectrum Health