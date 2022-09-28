GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – To help minimize patient health care costs, Spectrum Health is offering more ways for individuals to better align their care to personal health goals and lifestyle needs while also removing barriers that get in the way of accessing quality and affordable care. Some of the ways they’re achieving this is by offering transportation assistance, longer appointments, financial aid, free interpreting services in over 20 languages, and gender-affirming care.

Here to tell us more is Dr. Erica Stevens, regional division chief for family practice at Spectrum Health.

