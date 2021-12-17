Spectrum Health is hiring for a variety of positions across their various locations

by: Jessica Jurczak

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Spectrum Health is a healthcare system that’s locally governed in Grand Rapids and is focused on its mission: to improve health, inspire hope and save lives.

The team is looking to fill front-line, entry-level roles and here to tell us more about starting a career at Spectrum Health is Kevin Vos, Senior Director of Hospitality Support Services.

Spectrum Health

Multiple positions available across West Michigan locations
Environmental services, nutrition services, material handlers & nurse technicians
SpectrumHealth.org/Apply

