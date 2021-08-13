Spectrum Health implements new device to help ease some symptoms of Parkinson’s and epilepsy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Spectrum Health is using a new and sophisticated device to ease some of the symptoms associated with movement disorders like Parkinson’s disease and epilepsy. In fact, Spectrum Health was the first hospital in the nation to implant this device is a patient with epilepsy and the first in Michigan to use it to help a patient with Parkinson’s disease.

Here to talk about these milestones are Spectrum Health neurosurgeons Rushna Ali and Sanjay Patra.

