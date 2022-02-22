Spectrum Health hosting 39th annual Irish Jig this March!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It feels as if life is getting back to normal a little bit more – events are starting back up and we’re gearing up for some great outdoor events as well. Spectrum Health is getting ready for the Irish Jig.

Katherine Williams is a Cancer Event Specialist at Spectrum Health and joins us today.

Spectrum Health Irish Jig

Saturday, March 19th at 8:30a

Discounted registration through March 17th or until 2,500 participants register

Discounted rate: $35 for 13 and older, $20 for 12 & younger

Sponsored by Spectrum Health.