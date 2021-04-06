Spectrum Health hiring staff for COVID-19 vaccine clinics

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The West Michigan Vaccine Clinic at DeVos Place last week expanded vaccine availability to everyone 16 and older and they’ve delivered more than 100,000 vaccines, as of last week!

With the number of people scheduled for vaccines on the rise, Spectrum Health is looking to hire more people to keep up with the demand.

Here to discuss these positions is Spectrum Health Nurse Manager Adam Mencarelli. To see all of their available positions or to apply, click here!

Sponsored by Spectrum Health.