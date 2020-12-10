Spectrum Health has new Lifestyle Medicine Practice coming to the Downtown Market

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We all know that what we eat and drink plays a huge role in our overall health.
Spectrum Health has something exciting coming this January – they’re opening a lifestyle medicine practice at the Downtown Market!
Dr. Leanne Mauriello and Chef Elizabeth Suvedi are here to tell us more about the practice and also about their 30-day Plant Powered Challenge.
Spectrum Health
Lifestyle Medicine Practice
435 Ionia Ave SW (GR Downtown Market)
SpectrumHealth.org/LifestyleMedicine
30-day Plant Powered Challenge starts 1/4
Sponsored by Spectrum Health.