GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re seeing some developments this week when it comes to COVID – cases are trending up among younger people, those aged 10-19 have the highest case rate. The good news is that the amount of people getting vaccinated is going up and nearly a quarter of Michigan residents 16 and older have gotten at least one dose.

We check in with Dr. Darryl Elmouchi at Spectrum Health with an update!