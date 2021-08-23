Spectrum Health dispels common myths about midwives

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – You might know Spectrum Health certified nurse midwives deliver babies, but what other kind of care do they provide? Which locations offer the care of midwives?
Here to help answer these questions and dispel some common myths is certified nurse midwife Kelly Levitt!
Spectrum Health Certified Nurse Midwives
Butterworth – Grand Rapids
Spectrum Health Pennock
Gerber Memorial Hospital
Ada Integrated Care Campus
South Pavilion
SpectrumHealth.org/Patient-Care/Womens-Health/Midwifery
Sponsored by Spectrum Health.