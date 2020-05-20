Spectrum Health discusses the importance of wearing masks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’ve ventured out at all in recent weeks, you’ve seen your share of people wearing face masks. Nearly a month ago, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an order requiring Michiganders to wear a face covering when they enter enclosed public spaces and for employers to provide face coverings to employees entering their workplaces. We talk to infectious disease doctor Liam Sullivan from Spectrum Health about the importance of wearing a face mask.

Homemade Face Masks:

• More than 10,000 homemade masks have been donated

• Masks being distributed to nursing homes, employees and others

• Still accepting donations

• More information at spectrumhealth.org/covid19

