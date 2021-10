GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – World Stroke Day is this Friday and the team at Spectrum Health is working hard to spread awareness about its stroke services and how they can provide high-quality care to West Michigan.

Here to speak with us from Spectrum Health’s neurovascular team are Division Chief Dr. Muhib Kahn and Operations Manager Laurel Packard.

Spectrum Health

SpectrumHealth.org/StrokeStrong

Sponsored by Spectrum Health.