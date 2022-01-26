Spectrum Health discusses mental health and suicide awareness and prevention

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Young people face a lot of pressures these days and mental health awareness among youth is extremely important. Last year, participating Grand Rapids schools had 415 School Blue Envelope Events, which equates to 415 opportunities to have life-saving conversations and interventions with students in our region before the tragedy of suicide occurs.

Suicide Prevention: Keeping You Safe:

Warning Signs

Talking about wanting to die or to kill oneself

Talking about feeling hopeless, trapped or being a burden to others

Increasing use of drugs or alcohol

Acting anxious or agitated, behaving recklessly

Withdrawing or feeling isolated

How to Get Help:

Text with a trained counselor at crisis text line

Text 741741 and write “talk”

Help is available free of charge, 24/7

Call the Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-TALK

Visit CrisisChat.org

Call 911 for emergencies

If you would like to suggest bringing this School Blue Envelope program to your school district, please contact the email at the bottom of your screen: Harriet.Bird@spectrumhealth.org. It’s our goal to bring this award-winning program to minimally every MS & HS in Spectrum Health’s 16 county region! You can help connect us with your school district’s principals.

Sponsored by Spectrum Health.