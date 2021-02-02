Spectrum Health discusses hypertension for Go Red for Women

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Even in the time of a global pandemic, cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women, claiming the lives of one in three women. One of the ways the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women initiative is working to lower heart disease in women is to bring awareness to hypertension.

Today Dr. Thomas Boyden from Spectrum Health joins us to discuss what women can do.

Ways to Manage Hypertension:

Eat a well-balanced diet that’s low in salt

Enjoy regular physical activity

Manage stress

Maintain a healthy weight

Quit smoking

