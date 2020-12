GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s definitely a historic week – after 9 months facing the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccines started arriving in West Michigan and health care workers got the first doses on Monday.

To talk more about that we have Dr. Darryl Elmouchi from Spectrum Health with us again today.

>>>Take a look!

Stay up to date with COVID-19 information by visiting SpectrumHealth.org/COVID19.