GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Next week, the Food and Drug Administration will be deciding whether to grant Emergency Use Authorization for the first COVID-19 vaccine, which would clear the way in the U.S. for the vaccine to be distributed and administered.

Here to talk about the COVID-19 vaccine, and vaccines in general, is Russ Lampen, who is the infectious disease division chief at Spectrum Health.

For information about the Coronavirus, SpectrumHealth.org/covid19.

