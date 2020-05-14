Spectrum Health discusses bleeding control

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Stop the Bleed is a nationwide campaign to educate the public about bleeding control and, potentially, how to save the life of someone who has experienced a traumatic injury. May is National Stop the Bleed Month and a good time to learn about the campaign.



We talk to Meaghan Crawley, registered nurse and trauma and injury prevention coordinator at Spectrum Health about the campaign and the free classes Spectrum offers.

Stop the Bleed Campaign

• Uncontrolled bleeding is No. 1 cause of preventable death from trauma

• 5 minutes is all it takes to die from blood loss

• Tourniquets save lives – routinely carried by police, EMS and military officers

• More information at bleedingcontrol.org

• More info about local classes: meaghan.crawley@spectrumhealth.org

For more information about the campaign, visit StopTheBleed.org.

Sponsored by Spectrum Health.