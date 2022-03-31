GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Blueberries, blackberries, raspberries and strawberries are among some of the tastiest—and healthiest—fruits you can eat. In recognition of National Nutrition Month, Dr. Anne Dudley with Spectrum Health’s Culinary Medicine program is joining us today to talk a little more about the benefits of these foods. Check out Dr. Dudley’s Instagram account for more recipes!

Spectrum Health’s Culinary Medicine

Weekend Brunch Cooking Class

Saturday, April 23rd, 10am-11:30AM

To register, click here

To sign up for other classes, click here.

Sponsored by Spectrum Health.