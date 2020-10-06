Spectrum Health celebrates Midwifery Week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Preparing for the birth of your child is an important milestone and this week, Spectrum Health, is celebrating midwives.

National Midwifery Week was created to celebrate and recognize midwives and midwife-led care. Spectrum Health is celebrating Midwifery Week this week. Midwives approach patient care a little differently and serve women of all ages. Here to talk to us more about what midwives do is certified nurse midwife, Lauren Deleon.

Spectrum Health

Midwifery and OB/GYN

426 Michign St. NE – Grand Rapids

616-391-3302

1005 W. Green St., Ste 301 – Hastings

269-945-8080

SpectrumHealth.org

