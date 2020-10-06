Spectrum Health celebrates Midwifery Week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Preparing for the birth of your child is an important milestone and this week, Spectrum Health, is celebrating midwives.

National Midwifery Week was created to celebrate and recognize midwives and midwife-led care. Spectrum Health is celebrating Midwifery Week this week. Midwives approach patient care a little differently and serve women of all ages. Here to talk to us more about what midwives do is certified nurse midwife, Lauren Deleon.

