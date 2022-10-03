GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – National Midwifery Week was created to celebrate and recognize midwives and midwife-led care. Spectrum Health is celebrating Midwifery Week this week. Joining us to explain the role of midwives is certified nurse midwife, Roneidra Hill.
What type of care do midwives provide?
Spectrum’s CNMs provide care for all individuals seeking midwifery care inclusive of all gender identities and sexual orientations.
Midwives focus not only on maternity care, but also on the full range of health needs throughout life.
You can find CNMs delivering babies at:
Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids
Gerber Hospital in Fremont
Pennock Hospital in Hastings
Zeeland Hospital
Spectrum Health Lakeland
