GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – National Midwifery Week was created to celebrate and recognize midwives and midwife-led care. Spectrum Health is celebrating Midwifery Week this week. Joining us to explain the role of midwives is certified nurse midwife, Roneidra Hill.

What type of care do midwives provide?

Spectrum’s CNMs provide care for all individuals seeking midwifery care inclusive of all gender identities and sexual orientations.

Midwives focus not only on maternity care, but also on the full range of health needs throughout life.

You can find CNMs delivering babies at:

Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids

Gerber Hospital in Fremont

Pennock Hospital in Hastings

Zeeland Hospital

Spectrum Health Lakeland

