Spectrum Health app makes virtual health easy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Because it’s cost-effective, convenient and safe, telemedicine has really taken off during the COVID-19 pandemic. So what better time to improve the service and introduce a whole bunch of new features and conveniences?

That’s what’s currently happening at Spectrum Health, where the popular telemedicine service is getting an upgrade.

Mandy Reed, Director of Operations for Virtual Health, is here to tell us more!

Download the Spectrum Health app for Apple or Android.

Sponsored by Spectrum Health.