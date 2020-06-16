Spectrum Health announces spending increase dedicated to health and racial equity

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For more than two decades, Spectrum Health has been dedicated to addressing health inequities in West Michigan. That means working with historically under-served communities to reduce infant mortality and chronic diseases as well as conducting free health screenings and parenting classes and providing health care services in schools.

Last week, Spectrum Health upped the ante, announcing a 40 percent increase in the dollars dedicated to health equity, and racial equity, too.

