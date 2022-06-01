GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) We’ve all probably heard about hyperbaric chambers, a space that allows you to breath 100% pure oxygen in a pressurized chamber. Now, Spectrum Health is offering a multiplace chamber.

This chamber replaces the current monoplace chambers and will more than double patient access to hyperbaric treatments. Currently, Spectrum Health is the only 24/7 hyperbaric treatment program in the state of Michigan. The multiplace component allows Spectrum Health to service a catastrophic event requiring hyperbaric treatment of up to eight patients at a time. Here to discuss the new hyperbaric chamber is Dr. Drue Orwig. Dr. Orwig is a fellowship trained, hyperbaric physician, who brings a wealth of knowledge to expand diagnosis and treatment of patients who may benefit from the new hyperbaric chamber.

