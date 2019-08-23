Specialty wines and spirits in Saugatuck

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we continue to explore the beautiful lake shore community of Saugatuck, a place with unique shops on every street… we’re focusing on a place filled with specialty wines and spirits. The owner of Wine Sellers of Saugatuck, Michael Gustaitis, is with us, he’s also an advanced sommelier.

Wine Sellers of Saugatuck offers private tastings or catering events and they invite everyone to stop by and talk to Michael about wines and spirits.

Wine Sellers of Saugatuck