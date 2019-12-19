Specialized memory care at Samaritas

eightWest

by: eightWest staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A lot of senior living communities really strive to enhance the quality of life of its residents, that’s very important in all phases of care independent living, assisted living, and in memory care.

A person in memory care may have dementia, Alzheimer’s or they may have suffered a brain injury,  there’s lots of reasons they may need specialized care.

Whatever the circumstance, Samaritas strives to deliver the best for its residents and provide comfort and understanding for their loved ones, take a look.

Samaritas Memory Care

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon

 