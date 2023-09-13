GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — ArtPrize returns this week and there’s one project, a collaboration, that’s giving veterans the opportunity to tell their stories of service. Pamela Alderman is the artist behind the Voices project.

The Voices project, presented by Kent County Veterans Services in collaboration with Has Heart and artist Pamela Alderman, offers veterans an opportunity to create art and tell their stories of service.

The first Voices exhibit in 2021 featured art created by 22 veterans and their stories of PTSD, military sexual trauma, suicide ideation, or other challenges unique to their military careers. Since then, Voices creates a connection point between veterans and the public, allowing an under-served population to be seen, heard and understood. But more importantly, the project provides a pathway to hope and healing — as veterans enjoy a new sense of camaraderie and belonging.

