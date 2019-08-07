Special music guests from Atlanta

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today’s musical guests come all the way from Atlanta! Sam Burchfield and Pip the Pansy are a husband and wife duo performing tonight at a special benefit concert.

Join Sam Burchfield, a southern folk / soul artist out of Atlanta for an intimate concert inside of Perrin Brewing Company‘s barrel-room. Burchfield transports listeners into a wide array of musical truths, commanding the stage with a joyful honesty. Guests will enjoy several food stations, one complimentary beer with ticket purchase, opportunity for a silent auction and photo opportunities with the bands.

All proceeds benefiting Can’d Aid’s TUNES program which provides new instruments to low income public schools in need across the country, as well as hands-on music workshops.

Perrin Can’d Aid Benefit