GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Whether you are on the water this weekend or taking in some culture, there’s lots going on! Fans of Downton Abbey, the popular TV show and movies, are going to love this story because there’s a special exhibition in Muskegon called “Dressing the Abbey.” You can see original costumes, set props, and beautiful artwork fitting of early 1920’s England when you venture to the Muskegon Museum of Art.

Rachael got the chance to tour the exhibit, which will only be around until September 12th, and learn about the upcoming Rembrandt Show. There also is a big $11 million dollar expansion project happening at the museum.

Muskegon Museum of Art

296 W. Webster Ave – Muskegon

231-720-2570

Open Tuesday through Sunday

MuskegonArtMuseum.org

