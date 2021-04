GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Getting your COVID vaccine could be as easy as rolling up your sleeve on your next trip to the grocery store. SpartanNash is holding a pair of vaccine clinics starting today!

>>>Take a look!

COVID-19 Vaccines

Today until 6pm

Tuesday, April 6 from 9am-7pm

Clinics will be held at 5221 Cherry St. in Hudsonville

Sponsored by Family Fare.