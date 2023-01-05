GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – One of our favorite annual events, Soup’s On For All is back for the first time in person since 2020! The event benefits and celebrates God’s kitchen and God’s Roamin’ Kitchen, both of which are food programs of Catholic Charities West Michigan that provides free meals to those in need. There are still tickets available to attend the event and also opportunities for sponsorship and volunteering.

Jeff joins us today to tell us what’s in store for this year’s event!

Soup’s On For All

January 30th @ 6:30pm

B.O.B. – 20 Monroe Ave NW

Tickets: $50 in advance, $60 at the door

SoupsOnForAll.org