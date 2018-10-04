Something spectacular on stage at GR Civic
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - This month, the award winning novel, "Number the Stars" comes to life on stage at the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre. Here to tell us more about the play are Emelia and Evangeline.
>>> Learn more in the video above.
Number The Stars
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
- October 12-14 and 18-21
- Thursday through Saturday at 7:30pm
- Saturday and Sunday Matinees at 2pm
- 616.222.6650
- www.GRCT.org
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Plainfield ramp to I-96 to reopen next week
- EPA to hold PFAS discussion in Kalamazoo
- Affordable housing coming to historic Kzoo neighborhood
- Michigan says opioid-related deaths keep rising
Trending Stories
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.