Something spectacular on stage at GR Civic

Posted: Oct 04, 2018 01:04 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 04, 2018 01:04 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - This month, the award winning novel, "Number the Stars" comes to life on stage at the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre. Here to tell us more about the play are Emelia and Evangeline.

Number The Stars 

  • Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
  • October 12-14 and 18-21
  • Thursday through Saturday at 7:30pm
  • Saturday and Sunday Matinees at 2pm
  • 616.222.6650 
  • www.GRCT.org
