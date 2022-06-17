GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) When you visit a town like South Haven, there’s so much to see and do. From the beach to great restaurants and quaint boutiques. One place you’ll want to make sure you stop and visit is Lakeshore Trends. They’re located on one of South Haven’s side streets and they say when you explore areas off the main path, you’ll find the most interesting, diverse and fun shopping places.

The owners, Renae Paliani and Patty Pastor curate lines and interesting unique products with their customers in mind. They buy from and support other small businesses. You can also shop their store online.

Lakeshore Trends

319 Center Street

South Haven

Open 7 days a week

Sponsor: Lakeshore Trends