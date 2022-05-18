GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Libraries around Michigan have new and expanded digital content and tools. Technology that will help patrons to do things like develop new job skills, take job interviews, learn more about health and wellness, and more – all at their local library. Today, Lance Werner from Kent District Library is here to tell us more.

“MI Library is Now” is an awareness campaign for the MI-83 ARPA Grant Project highlighting the essential nature and evolution of libraries to meet the needs of the public. The purpose of this project is to enhance safe library services and programs available to the public of Michigan to further pandemic recovery efforts in our communities.

Through the MI-83 Project, public libraries in all 83 Michigan counties are eligible for increased digital eContent from Overdrive (digital distributor of eBooks, audiobooks, online magazines, and streaming video titles), and technology tools and equipment to help facilitate recovery from the economic and health effects of COVID-19.



Sponsored by the Michigan Library Association.