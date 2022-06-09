GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) You may think when it comes to landscaping that it’s all about plants, but that’s not the case at Harder and Warner Landscapes & Boutique Gardens. The staff at Harder and Warner has added Fireology, Custom Fire Features to their long list of ways to beautify and expand your outdoor space.

At Fireology, they are able to build custom fire features from fire pits to fire tables. Fire can bring so much to landscaping from warmth and movement as well as areas to gather with family and friends. Having a fire feature also helps to extend the season in our outdoor spaces. If you visit Fireology, you can see some of their custom work, their staff will even come out and install in your space.

Harder and Warner Landscapes and Boutique Gardens

6464 Broadmoor SE

Caledonia

Open 7 days a week

616-698-6910

Sponsor: Harder and Warner Landscapes and Boutique Gardens