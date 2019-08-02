Something magical in southwest Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Something Magical is coming to southwest Michigan. Next week, magicians from across the country will descend on the small town of Colon, Michigan, for the 82nd annual Abbott’s Magic Get Together. Here to tell us more about the event is BJ Mallen.

Once again, magicians from all over the world will migrate to Colon, Michigan, the Magic Capital of the World, to be a part of this family oriented event. Tents and campers will magically pop up everywhere to swell this tiny little village until it appears there is no room for even one more person.

Magicians will be performing in the streets, restaurants and bars. The annual craft fair will take place on Friday and Saturday. The yearly fireworks will go off as in recent years on Friday night after the show at the Colon High School. Visit the Colon Historical Museum for a special Magic adventure or take a cemetery tour where many famous and not so famous magicians have chosen to perform their final act and become a permanent part of the magical history of Colon.

Each of the four days ends with a world class magic and variety show held in the air-conditioned Colon High School Auditorium. These are not your average birthday party magicians and each show is different, with comedy, large illusions, variety acts, and much more.

August 7th, 8th, 9th, and 10th

www.magicgettogether.com

For more information, contact the Abbott’s Magic Company.

124 S. St. Joseph St., Colon, MI 49040

Phone: 269-432-3235

