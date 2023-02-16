GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s Black History Month and we’re honoring that today with things that add comfort and pleasure to our lives! We’ve got a mix of sweet and savory foods, with Southern flare and Chef Oliver Hale, otherwise known as Chef “O”, is the creative behind all this!

Sweet Potato Crostini with Smoked Ham & Honey-Balsamic Roasted Figs

YIELD: 16 CROSTINIS

PREP TIME: 15 minutes

COOK TIME: 35 minutes

TOTAL TIME: 50 minutes

Ingredients 2 small sweet potatoes (about 1/2 pound), unpeeled and sliced into 1/2-inch thick rounds

1 tablespoon neutral oil (such as vegetable, sunflower, or grape seed)

Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 large fresh figs, stemmed and quartered (or 8 dried figs stemmed and cut in half)

1/2 teaspoon honey

1/2 teaspoon balsamic vinegar

4 ounces fresh goat cheese, softened

8 thin slices smoked ham, cut in half

16 small fresh basil leaves Instructions Preheat the oven to 425° F. In a bowl, toss the sliced potato rounds with the oil and season them generously with salt and pepper. Arrange the potatoes in a single layer on a baking sheet and bake until the bottoms become lightly golden brown, about 15-20 minutes. Flip each potato round over and bake for an additional 5 minutes. Sprinkle the warm potatoes with an additional pinch of salt. Lower the oven to 375° F. Place the sliced figs into a baking dish and drizzle with the honey and balsamic and sprinkle with a pinch of salt. If using fresh figs, bake until the figs are lightly caramelized, 12-15 minutes. If using dried figs, bake for 5-8 minutes. Dried figs will get hard if baked for too long. Arrange the potato rounds onto a platter and spread each one with even amounts of goat cheese. Fold each slice of prosciutto and place it on top of the goat cheese. Top each piece of ham with a roasted fig and a basil leaf and serve.

CORNBREAD MUFFINS WITH MASHED POTATOES AND CHICKEN NUGGETS

BLACK-EYED PEA BRUSCHETTA

YIELD: 4

PREP TIME: 20 minutes

TOTAL TIME: 20 minutes