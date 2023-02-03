GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Come celebrate the songs from some of Michigan’s best songwriters on February 10th on Eight West and February 11th at LowellArts. You are welcome to join in the celebration and enjoy a beautiful evening with four of the powerhouses of Michigan songwriting in one of the Michigan’s great destinations for music: LowellArts. Lowell’s own Josh Rose will be joined by Michelle Held, Michael Crittenden, and Annie Bacon in a Valentine’s Night entitled, “Love and Other Songs.”

Love & Other Songs: A Songwriter Showcase

7:00PM | $12 in advance | $15 at the door

LowellArts

Join songwriters Michael Crittenden of Troll for Trout, Detroit singer/songwriter Michelle Held, Ann Arbor based Annie Bacon, and Lowell’s own Josh Rose

Get your tickets here!