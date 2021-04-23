Some fun ways to celebrate the Oscars this Sunday!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This Sunday is a very important day in the movie and film industry – The Oscars! In past years, Jordan even got to go and report right from the Oscars Red Carpet – things are different now but that doesn’t mean you can’t make your own Oscars watch party to celebrate!

Morgan has gathered an extensive list of what’s happening at this year’s Oscars, how to celebrate and even predictions from viewers about who will win!

>>>Take a look!

For watch party ideas, click here! You can also catch performances on “Oscars: Into the Spotlight” on Sunday, April 25th at 6:30pm on My ABC WOTV4.