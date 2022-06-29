GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Just in time for the 4th of July holiday weekend, we’ve got some fun and fresh red, white and blue cocktails. Nate Blury joins us to teach us how to make these great holiday-themed drinks!

STRAWBERRY WHISKEY SMASH INGREDIENTS: 2oz Bourbon/Whiskey

Fresh strawberries (hulled)

8 fresh mint leaves

1oz lemon juice

1oz simple syrup

Crushed ice

2 tsp sugar

Lemon wedge DIRECTIONS: Place the strawberries and mint into a cocktail shaker. Using a muddler (or the back of a wooden spoon), thoroughly mash the two ingredients, allowing the strawberry juices to release. Then add in the lemon juice, whisky, and simple syrup. Seal the lid onto the cocktail shaker and shake vigorously for 45-60 seconds. Place sugar on a small plate. Line the rim of a double old-fashioned glass (or similar) with a lemon wedge and then dip into the sugar to coat the rim of the glass. Fill the glass halfway with crushed ice. Then pour the strawberry mixture over it. Top with additional ice. Garnish with a lemon wedge, mint, and a straw if you like. Serve immediately.

TEQUILA LEMONADE INGREDIENTS:

2oz Blanco Tequila

1.5oz Fresh Lemonade

0.5oz lime juice

Top off with ginger beer DIRECTIONS: Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and add the tequila, lemonade, and lime juice, and shake until ice cold. Fill a Collins glass with ice; pour the contents of the shaker over the ice and top with Ginger Ale. Stir. Garnish with a lemon slice and be sure to include a straw!

BLUEBERRY GIN SMASH INGREDIENTS: 2oz Gin

2oz Ginger Ale

1oz Lemon Juice

1 tbsp Blueberry Syrup

Handful of fresh blueberries

Thyme (for garnish) DIRECTIONS: Place a couple of fresh blueberries and 1 thyme sprig in the base of a rocks glass and muddle. Add Gin, Ginger beer, lemon juice, and blueberry syrup and stir. Add crushed ice and garnish with a second sprig of thyme and more fresh blueberries.

For more recipes and fun, visit Facebook.com/DrinkGrandRapids.