Sole Sisters helps unite women runners

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Sole Sisters is a group of women (runners, walkers and bikers) that seeks to enrich the lives of women in transition by helping them overcome economic barriers and become empowered through the experience of running and physical activity.

They host weekly group training opportunities with water, sports drinks and nutrition and train from January to May.

If you want to join, the fee is $60 a person and includes access to the weekly training sessions, the Sole Sisters Clothing Closet, clinics to help with nutrition, injury prevention and event day preparation, access to the private Facebook group and a Sole Sisters race day shirt.

Scholarships are available to cover the membership cost. Click here to apply.