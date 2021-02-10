Soaring Eagle’s casino and waterpark are open with safety guidelines

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Valentine’s weekend is coming up, so why not treat you and your significant other, or maybe friends, to a fun weekend at Soaring Eagle? Things are slowly starting to return to normal, the casino is open along with some of their restaurants and bars.

Also, concerts are coming back! Tickets are on sale for the May 29th show with Luke Bryan and Morgan Evans and also for the July 10th Megadeath show, both of which are at the outdoor venue.

At the casino and resort, their motto is Play On, Play Safe! Of course, masks are required as are temperature screenings when you enter. There is also reduced seating at the table games and dividers are installed at close interaction areas. Their clean teams are keeping slots and other high-touch surface areas sanitized often.

In addition to the Casino and Resort being open, the Waterpark and Retreat are also open! If you’re looking for a fun and warm spring break idea, no matter what, Soaring Eagle Waterpark will be open with spring break rooms where you can eat, drink and relax. This year’s theme is Rainforest Rumble and takes place March 26th through April 11th. It’ll fill up fast so make sure you reserve your spot! There are also a bunch of other promotions coming up between now and spring break at the Waterpark. Click here to book your stay at learn about the COVID safety changes.

