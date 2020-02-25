Soaring Eagle has something for everyone

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced casino go-er, Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort has something from you on their game floor!

Make sure to check out their 21,000 square feet of gaming – from table games to slots to poker and bingo!

Soaring Eagle also offers a variety of activities in addition to gaming. Check out their spa for a relaxing weekend getaway, The Soaring Eagle Waterpark for the kids and a great line-up of indoor and outdoor concerts this year.

Sponsored by Soaring Eagle Casino.